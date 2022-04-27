Ukrainian Red Cross has collected over UAH 1 bln for Ukraine since start of war

Red Cross of Ukraine, since February 24, has collected more than UAH 1.086 billion for assistance to Ukraine.

During this period, humanitarian aid for Ukrainians was purchased for more than UAH 386 million, the press release of the Red Cross reads.

"In two months of continuous work, the Red Cross has already helped about 980,000 people in Ukraine. More than 200 local organizations, 500 employees and 8,000 volunteers are working. We continue to deliver humanitarian cargo to all areas, provide the internally displaced people with what they need, as well as provide first aid and first psychological assistance," the organization reports.

In addition, the Red Cross has trained about 45,600 people in first aid. Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit transport people with limited mobility to shelters, people in serious condition to medical facilities, as well as accompany the evacuation of the population from dangerous areas.

The Red Cross also conducts education on compliance with the rules of war (international humanitarian law), mine awareness, engagement of partners and mobilization of resources to help the people of Ukraine.