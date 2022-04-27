Facts

10:24 27.04.2022

Zelensky: Aggravation of situation in Transnistria caused by actions of Russian special services

The aggravation of the situation in Transnistria was caused by the actions of the Russian special services, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"I fully agree with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. We have common point of view. Today I discussed this issue in detail with the Prime Minister of Romania. We understand that this is one of the steps of the Russian Federation, special services are working. It is clear that this is being done to destabilize the situation in the region," Zelensky said at a briefing on Tuesday evening after a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"They show them that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps. As for the Russian military, permanently present in the temporarily occupied territory of Moldova in Transnistria, we know that they are in constant readiness, waiting for this or that order, but we understand their capabilities and the Ukrainian armed forces are ready for them," the President said.

