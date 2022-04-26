Facts

Germany to continue further supply Ukraine with weapons – German Defense Ministry

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced her country's intention to continue arms supplies to Ukraine.

"We will continue to explore each possibility to further support Ukraine," Lambrecht said Tuesday at the U.S.-sponsored conference at Ramstein Air Base.

She confirmed the delivery of 50 anti-aircraft self-propelled guns of the Gepard type to Ukraine. The minister said "Gepard" is exactly what Ukraine needs now to protect the airspace from the ground. If Ukraine urgently needs such defense systems, Germany is ready to support it, Lambrecht said.

