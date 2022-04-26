Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine with Japanese PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, the press service of the head of state reported.

Zelensky thanked for the consistent position of Japan in support of Ukraine and the personal active role of Prime Minister Kishida.

"We appreciate Japan's clear position in increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine in overcoming the consequences of Russia's large-scale aggression," the president said.

The Ukrainian president and the Japanese prime minister exchanged views on additional measures that Japan can take to support international efforts to counter Russian aggression.

Zelensky also noted the importance of joint efforts to strengthen the international anti-war coalition and expressed the hope that Japan would become one of the parties to future agreements on the security of Ukraine.

Separately, the president noted the symbolism of the conversation on the day of the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl tragedy.

"Today, during the aggression against Ukraine, Russia resorts to "nuclear terrorism", as evidenced by the seizure of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the threat of using nuclear weapons," Zelensky said, adding that Japan, like no one else, understands the price of nuclear tragedies.

Zelensky also invited Japan to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.