Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, April 26, amounted to about 22,100 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 918 tanks, 2,308 armored combat vehicles, 416 artillery systems, 149 multiple launch rocket systems, 69 air defense systems, 184 aircraft and 154 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,643 units of vehicles, eight ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 205 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, four launchers of missile systems and 31 units of special equipment.

Thus, according to the reports of the General Staff, about 200 invaders, 34 tanks, 50 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, three aircraft, four drones, three units of special equipment and 77 vehicles were destroyed per day.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that the data are being specified.