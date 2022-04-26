Facts

12:26 26.04.2022

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

1 min read
Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, April 26, amounted to about 22,100 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 918 tanks, 2,308 armored combat vehicles, 416 artillery systems, 149 multiple launch rocket systems, 69 air defense systems, 184 aircraft and 154 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,643 units of vehicles, eight ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 205 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, four launchers of missile systems and 31 units of special equipment.

Thus, according to the reports of the General Staff, about 200 invaders, 34 tanks, 50 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, three aircraft, four drones, three units of special equipment and 77 vehicles were destroyed per day.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that the data are being specified.

Tags: #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:08 26.04.2022
Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

20:57 25.04.2022
Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

20:57 16.04.2022
Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

15:45 13.04.2022
Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

09:30 12.04.2022
Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

12:16 10.04.2022
Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

10:57 08.04.2022
Main efforts of invaders aimed at capturing Mariupol, breaking through defense of JFO group in Donetsk direction - General Staff

Main efforts of invaders aimed at capturing Mariupol, breaking through defense of JFO group in Donetsk direction - General Staff

11:36 06.04.2022
Russia has lost 18,600 personnel, 684 tanks and 150 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 –General Staff

Russia has lost 18,600 personnel, 684 tanks and 150 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 –General Staff

15:12 04.04.2022
Command of Russian army preparing for offensive operation in Ukraine’s east –General Staff

Command of Russian army preparing for offensive operation in Ukraine’s east –General Staff

20:37 02.04.2022
Belarusians are advised to avoid contacts with Russian invaders withdrawn from Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Belarusians are advised to avoid contacts with Russian invaders withdrawn from Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Two antennas of Transdniestria's TV and radio center blown up

LATEST

Police detain over a thousand looters during war – Klymenko

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD