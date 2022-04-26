Chisinau sees blasts in Tiraspol as attempt to escalate situation in Transdniestria

The Moldovan government's Bureau for Reintegration has expressed concern over the explosions that occurred in Tiraspol, the capital of the self-proclaimed Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic, on Monday.

"The information available indicates that unknown persons fired grenade launchers on the headquarters of the institution in charge of security issues in the region. According to preliminary reports, no one was killed or injured. The Bureau for Reintegration is concerned about the incident that occurred in Tiraspol," the bureau's press service said in a statement.

The Bureau for Reintegration "calls on people remain calm," adding that "it is following the situation together with the relevant national agencies."

"The goal of today's incident is to create pretexts for an escalation of the security situation in the Transdniestrian region, which is not controlled by the constitutional authorities," it said.