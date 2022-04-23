Facts

13:30 23.04.2022

Ukraine gets assurance from partners on providing fiscal aid in required amount to cover budget deficit in coming months - Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine gets assurance from partners on providing fiscal aid in required amount to cover budget deficit in coming months - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine has received assurances from partners on providing financial assistance in the required amount to cover the budget deficit in the coming months.

"The president of Ukraine has already announced that we now have support in the amount of $4.8 billion, which, in principle, is enough for April-May, in order to fully fulfill our obligations," Shmyhal said at a briefing following the results of his working visit to Washington (the United States).

The prime minister stressed that negotiations have already been held with partners on financial support for the next four months, and at the moment work is underway on mechanisms for such financing.

"Of course, we have not yet received firm guarantees for today. But we understand how to move forward. We received assurances from our partners that they will not let us down and we will have the funding in the required amount to cover the budget deficit," Shmyhal added.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

LATEST

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

Poroshenko urges Canada to adopt Lend-Lease Act, proposes to include Chrystia Freeland in Council of Financial Donors of Ukraine

US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter: Ukraine in dire need of weapons, ammunition to defend against atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel, Borodianka

В Ровенской области в Пасхальную ночь комендантский час продлится с 23:00 до 05:00 – глава ОВА

Some 208 children die, 387 injured in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia - prosecutor's office

Guterres will come to Kyiv after visit to Moscow - UN

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

On Easter night, curfew in Kyiv and region will be in effect - Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD