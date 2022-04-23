Ukraine gets assurance from partners on providing fiscal aid in required amount to cover budget deficit in coming months - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine has received assurances from partners on providing financial assistance in the required amount to cover the budget deficit in the coming months.

"The president of Ukraine has already announced that we now have support in the amount of $4.8 billion, which, in principle, is enough for April-May, in order to fully fulfill our obligations," Shmyhal said at a briefing following the results of his working visit to Washington (the United States).

The prime minister stressed that negotiations have already been held with partners on financial support for the next four months, and at the moment work is underway on mechanisms for such financing.

"Of course, we have not yet received firm guarantees for today. But we understand how to move forward. We received assurances from our partners that they will not let us down and we will have the funding in the required amount to cover the budget deficit," Shmyhal added.