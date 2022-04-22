Facts

16:33 22.04.2022

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the participants of the Venice Biennale 2022 at the opening of the exhibition "This is Ukraine: Defending Freedom," said that it is art that can tell the whole world about the war that which cannot be put into words.

At the beginning of his speech, the head of state said the actions of tyrants are fueled by the unwillingness of some free people living in security to support the efforts of other free people who are threatened by tyranny in time.

"If the entire democratic world is built on the ideas of freedom, then why, when defending freedom, do you often feel alone? If freedom is a universal value, then why does the struggle for freedom of different peoples never receive the same support?" Zelensky asked in a video statement.

According to him, neither politicians, nor experts, nor the media will answer these questions, since the answers to them are beyond words.

The president said there are no tyrannies that would not try to limit art, as they see its power, and it is art that can tell the world what words cannot spread.

"Art conveys a feeling," Zelensky said, adding that it is precisely art that can make clear "the feeling of a girl from Mariupol writing a letter to her dead mother who was killed by Russian shelling, the feelings of the Ukrainian soldier who entered Bucha after being liberated from Russian occupiers and saw hundreds bodies of killed people… the feeling of a lost home that millions of Ukrainians have."

The exhibition "This is Ukraine: Defending Freedom" as part of the Venice Biennale 2022 is organized with the participation of Victor Pinchuk Foundation, the President's Office and the Culture Ministry of Ukraine.

Businessman Viktor Pinchuk said, in Venice, at the main art forum, it is important to show what values Ukraine is fighting for, how deep its history is, and what a tragedy occurred amid the Russian invasion.

