20:25 20.04.2022

UN Secretary General requests meetings with Ukrainian, Russian presidents

UN Secretary-General António Guterres asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv, UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric has said on Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Dujarric said that yesterday afternoon, separate letters were handed over to the permanent missions of Russia and Ukraine. In these letters, the Secretary General asked President Putin to receive him in Moscow, and President Zelensky to receive him in Kyiv.

He said Guterres would like to discuss with the two presidents urgent measures to establish peace in Ukraine, as well as the future of multilateral relations.

Earlier this week, the UN Secretary General called on Russia and Ukraine to stop hostilities during Holy Week from April 21 to April 24.

