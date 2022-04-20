Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with President of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Kyiv the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Today we discussed the direction where the EU can help us even more to stop this barbaric war against our civilian population. The first is the maximum increase in sanctions pressure. I would like to do everything to deprive Russia of the opportunity to finance this shameful war," Zelensky said at a briefing with the President of the European Council in Kyiv.

The head of state personally thanked President Michel and the entire European Union for the previously introduced five sanctions packages against Russia, while noting that they are not enough to stop Russia from financing the war.

"Unfortunately, some things, we believe, have not been completed by these sanctions, and they need to be analyzed in more detail and still be introduced. Still, a little more is not enough to stop the financing of this by Russia," the president said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is waiting for the EU to adopt the sixth sanctions package against Russia as soon as possible.

"We call for a complete energy embargo, including imports of oil and gas. Oil should definitely be included in the 6th package. Without it, we believe that the package will not be powerful. It will be empty. We must finally include all Russian banks in the list of those banks that are disconnected from SWIFT. Including Sberbank and Gazprombank. And we need to put an end to this direction of the sanctions policy. It is necessary to block the accounts of all Russian state-owned companies, directing their funds to restore Ukraine," he said.

"Every Russian civil servant and their families should feel the power of the sanctions and the consequences of their personal support for the war against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the European partners for their significant contribution to supporting the defense capabilities of Ukraine. "I am grateful for the allocation of EUR 1.5 billion within the European Peace Facility to finance the military needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We agreed to use these funds as efficiently as possible so that Ukraine receives the weapons that it now needs at this time," the president said.