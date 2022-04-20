I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not heard anything about Russia's proposals, which were allegedly handed over to the Ukrainian delegation at the talks.

"I have not heard anything about it, I have not seen anything. I am sure they did not give us anything. Is the ball on our side? I used to play football well. There is a rule – there are two teams and that there is a ball. It seems to me that he [press secretary of the Russian president Peskov] is playing with himself. Such serious things are definitely not played with. We will definitely show how we shoot on goal when they give us the ball," Zelensky said after meetings with European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday.