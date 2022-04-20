Facts

19:16 20.04.2022

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

1 min read
I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not heard anything about Russia's proposals, which were allegedly handed over to the Ukrainian delegation at the talks.

"I have not heard anything about it, I have not seen anything. I am sure they did not give us anything. Is the ball on our side? I used to play football well. There is a rule – there are two teams and that there is a ball. It seems to me that he [press secretary of the Russian president Peskov] is playing with himself. Such serious things are definitely not played with. We will definitely show how we shoot on goal when they give us the ball," Zelensky said after meetings with European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

Ukraine proposes to Energy Community tougher sanctions against Russia, set of measures for energy independence from aggressor

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Health Ministry refuses purchase of COVID vaccines due to war - Liashko

Ukrainian, Israeli Defense Ministers discuss threats to Ukraine, importance of humanitarian aid from Israeli side

Polish Institute of National Remembrance announces dismantling of three Soviet monuments

Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD