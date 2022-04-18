SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has more than 240 criminal cases on suspicion of treason and collaborative activities of law enforcement officers and representatives of local authorities.

"As of April 18, more than 240 criminal proceedings on treason and collaborationism have already been registered," Tetiana Sapyan, a communications adviser to the SBI, said in a video message on Facebook on Monday.

In particular, according to her, the employees of the SBI in Poltava began a pretrial investigation into the collaboration activities of several representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kharkiv region, who voluntarily took positions in the occupation structures and encouraged their colleagues to commit treason.