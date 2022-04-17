Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

The situation in the city of Popasna is reminiscent of Mariupol, "the orcs act according to the same scenario," head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai wrote on Facebook.

"Popasna is a complete ruin. They didn’t capture it, therefore they destroyed it," Haidai wrote.

He noted that the city is under fire every day, day and night, positional battles do not stop.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine beat the orcs, and they find more and more 'cannon fodder', Popasna district is littered with the corpses of rashists, that are not taken away," the head of the military administration wrote.

Haidai noted that residents of Popasna have been living in bomb shelters for more than 50 days. "The evacuation is disrupted almost every day due to constant shelling. Access to the city is complicated," he said.

"The situation in the city is similar to Mariupol. The orcs follow the same scenario," the head of the region said.