Facts

17:22 17.04.2022

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

1 min read
Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

The situation in the city of Popasna is reminiscent of Mariupol, "the orcs act according to the same scenario," head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai wrote on Facebook.

"Popasna is a complete ruin. They didn’t capture it, therefore they destroyed it," Haidai wrote.

He noted that the city is under fire every day, day and night, positional battles do not stop.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine beat the orcs, and they find more and more 'cannon fodder', Popasna district is littered with the corpses of rashists, that are not taken away," the head of the military administration wrote.

Haidai noted that residents of Popasna have been living in bomb shelters for more than 50 days. "The evacuation is disrupted almost every day due to constant shelling. Access to the city is complicated," he said.

"The situation in the city is similar to Mariupol. The orcs follow the same scenario," the head of the region said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Brovary, infrastructure facilities damaged

Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

Due to armed aggression of Russia in Kharkiv region, 26 children killed, 81 injured - prosecutor's office

Rescuers find bodies of 41 people on rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodianka, work continues - SES

No people injured as a result of rocket attack in Brovary - mayor

Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD