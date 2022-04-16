Severodonetsk destroyed by almost 70% - Military Administration

The town of Severodonetsk in Luhansk region has been destroyed by almost 70% as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, head of Severodonetsk Town Military and Civil Administration Oleksandr Striuk said.

"Currently, the city is almost 70 percent destroyed. New neighborhoods will require complete reconstruction because they are uninhabitable," he said on the air of the national #UArazom telethon.

According to him, so far it is impossible to count exactly how many houses were destroyed, because "the city is so dense under fire that the only thing that is possible is to distribute some humanitarian aid, and the State Emergency Service - to take people out for evacuation". At the same time, the head of the State Administration of Ukraine said that at the moment there are still about 20,000 people in Severodonetsk out of the estimated 135,000 inhabitants of the city as a whole.

Striuk also noted that shelling occurs chaotically and almost all districts of Severodonetsk are hit. "Residential buildings, social facilities and critical infrastructure are also being razed to the ground. Unfortunately, yes, the city is being destroyed," he explained.