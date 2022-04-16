Facts

11:30 16.04.2022

Severodonetsk destroyed by almost 70% - Military Administration

1 min read
Severodonetsk destroyed by almost 70% - Military Administration

The town of Severodonetsk in Luhansk region has been destroyed by almost 70% as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, head of Severodonetsk Town Military and Civil Administration Oleksandr Striuk said.

"Currently, the city is almost 70 percent destroyed. New neighborhoods will require complete reconstruction because they are uninhabitable," he said on the air of the national #UArazom telethon.

According to him, so far it is impossible to count exactly how many houses were destroyed, because "the city is so dense under fire that the only thing that is possible is to distribute some humanitarian aid, and the State Emergency Service - to take people out for evacuation". At the same time, the head of the State Administration of Ukraine said that at the moment there are still about 20,000 people in Severodonetsk out of the estimated 135,000 inhabitants of the city as a whole.

Striuk also noted that shelling occurs chaotically and almost all districts of Severodonetsk are hit. "Residential buildings, social facilities and critical infrastructure are also being razed to the ground. Unfortunately, yes, the city is being destroyed," he explained.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

Public cybersecurity center repels attack on websites of govt agencies, availability of resources not violated

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Some 700 Ukrainian soldiers, over 1,000 civilians in Russian captivity

Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

LATEST

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

Occupants send computer viruses allegedly on behalf of SBU

Wizz Air extends cancellation of flights from Ukraine until July, sharply cuts number of destinations

Public cybersecurity center repels attack on websites of govt agencies, availability of resources not violated

Georgian parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv – Papuashvili

Embassy of Italy resumes work in Kyiv

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Missile attack on Kharkiv on Sat killed one person, 18 people injured

At night 4 cruise missiles fired from Belarus at Lviv region destroyed – AFU

Missile attack in Darnytsky district of Kyiv claims one life, several people in hospitals – Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD