Facts

10:38 16.04.2022

It’s necessary to restore economy as much as possible in cities, communities where there are no hostilities - Zelensky

1 min read
It’s necessary to restore economy as much as possible in cities, communities where there are no hostilities - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is necessary to restore the economy in cities where there are no hostilities.

"In all places where there is no presence of occupiers and no fighting, it is necessary to rebuild the economy to the maximum," he said in a video message Friday night.

According to him, "Four-fifths of Ukrainian enterprises have already resumed work in safe territory, in particular, the enterprises of heavy industry." "Good indicators in trade and services. And it's all also the fulfillment of the national task to accelerate peace," stressed Zelensky.

"I'm grateful to everyone who keeps jobs, who employs our people, who helps businesses adapt to these difficult conditions," he said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Losses of Ukrainian troops estimated at 2,500-3,000 people, Russian - 19,000-200,000 – Zelensky

Russia lost Ukraine forever - Zelensky

Some 200 children, killed, 360 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Humanitarian HQ start their work in 338 liberated cities - Zelensky

LATEST

Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Germany not to set limits on admission of refugees from Ukraine – transport minister

AFU chief of staff discusses security in Ukraine with US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Losses of Ukrainian troops estimated at 2,500-3,000 people, Russian - 19,000-200,000 – Zelensky

Occupiers launch missile attack on Oleksandria in Kyrovohrad

Severodonetsk destroyed by almost 70% - Military Administration

Russia lost Ukraine forever - Zelensky

Some 200 children, killed, 360 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Italian Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv on Monday

Missile attack damages Nova Pohsta sorting depot in Mykolaiv

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD