It’s necessary to restore economy as much as possible in cities, communities where there are no hostilities - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is necessary to restore the economy in cities where there are no hostilities.

"In all places where there is no presence of occupiers and no fighting, it is necessary to rebuild the economy to the maximum," he said in a video message Friday night.

According to him, "Four-fifths of Ukrainian enterprises have already resumed work in safe territory, in particular, the enterprises of heavy industry." "Good indicators in trade and services. And it's all also the fulfillment of the national task to accelerate peace," stressed Zelensky.

"I'm grateful to everyone who keeps jobs, who employs our people, who helps businesses adapt to these difficult conditions," he said.