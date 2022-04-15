Facts

19:52 15.04.2022

Maasikas: Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, their planned 'adoption' by Russian families is another appalling violation of intl humanitarian law

1 min read
Maasikas: Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, their planned 'adoption' by Russian families is another appalling violation of intl humanitarian law

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas called the kidnapping by Russians of Ukrainian children and their planned "adoption" by Russian families another cynical, appalling violation of international humanitarian law.

"After Ukraine's journalists, activists, local officials, other civilians, Russia has begun to abduct Ukrainian children. This, as well as their planned so-called 'adoption' by Russian families is yet another cynical, appalling violation of International Humanitarian Law. Russia will be held accountable," Maasikas said on his Twitter.

