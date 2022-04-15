Facts

16:51 15.04.2022

93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoots down Russian helicopter in Kharkiv region at night

1 min read
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down on Friday night, its crew was killed, according to the Facebook page of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar.

"That night was extremely productive for one of the mechanized battalions of the 93rd Brigade's Kholodny Yar. A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter made a forced landing in its area of responsibility, followed by a fry-up. The occupiers were planning to hit Kholodny Yar vehicles and manpower, however, our fighters made adjustments to their plans and sent their pilots to the Kobzon concert," the report reads.

The post is illustrated with photos of the downed helicopter, taken in the dark. The place where the aircraft was destroyed is not specified.

Later, Head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said that the helicopter was shot down in the sky over Kharkiv region.

"Our Armed Forces of Ukraine over Kharkiv region destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter. The landing was not soft, the Russian pilots died. Thanks to our defenders!" Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

