11:35 14.04.2022

Russia has lost 19,900 troops, 160 aircraft, 753 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Thursday morning, April 14, amounted to about 19,900 personnel, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period Russia also lost 753 tanks, 1,968 armored combat vehicles, 366 artillery systems, 122 multiple rocket launchers, 64 air defense vehicles, 160 aircraft and 144 helicopters.

In addition, the occupiers lost 1,437 vehicles, seven ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 134 operational-tactical drones, four rocket launchers and 25 units of special equipment.

Thus, according to the reports of the General Staff, over the day, about 100 occupiers have been killed, 14 tanks, four armored combat vehicles, eight artillery systems, seven MLRS, two aircraft, one helicopter, two drones and eight vehicles have been destroyed.

"The figures are being refined. The count is complicated by the high intensity of fighting," the report says.

