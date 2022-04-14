Zelensky: Occupiers' feverish activity testifies to their insecurity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the observed fervent activity of the Russian occupiers in eastern and southern Ukraine demonstrates their lack of confidence.

"Combat reports for today do not differ significantly from previous ones. Russian troops are stepping up activity in the eastern and southern directions. They are trying to retaliate for their defeats. Rocket bombings and artillery strikes continue. New columns of equipment are being brought in. They are looking for reserves. They are trying to recruit residents of the south of our country - that is, from these temporarily occupied areas in addition to the so-called mobilization in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. All this feverish activity of the occupiers testifies first of all to their insecurity," Zelensky said in his traditional evening address to citizens on Thursday night.

He added that "even with significant stocks of Soviet military equipment and a significant number of soldiers, whom the commanders do not spare at all, the Russian troops doubt their ability to break us, to break Ukraine. "

"Well, we do everything to justify their doubts. And I am grateful to all our defenders who hold positions and teach Russian soldiers to think that this war against Ukraine can only end in Russia's strategic defeat - sooner or later. Either the Russian leadership will really seek peace, or as a result of this war, Russia will leave the international arena forever," the president added.