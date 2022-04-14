War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, until 24:00 on April 12, amounted to 4,521 civilians (4,450 in the report a day earlier), including 1,932 dead (1,892), reports the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights on Wednesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 485 men, some 313 women, some 54 boys and 31 girls died, while the gender of 72 children and 977 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,589 wounded were 52 girls and 52 boys, as well as 146 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared with the previous day, according to the UN, four more children were killed and the same number were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 13, some 621 (600) killed and 1,010 (999) wounded in government-controlled territory, while some 77 (75) killed and 286 (283) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,527 casualties (1,234 killed and 1,293 injured).

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 13, some 191 (186) children were killed, 349 (344) were wounded.

The report traditionally states that the increase in indicators in it to the previous report should not be attributed only to cases that occurred on April 12, since during the day OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days.