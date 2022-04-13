Facts

Marines from 36th brigade break through to Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol strengthen defense area

Units of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, defending Mariupol, besieged by Russian invaders, broke through to join forces with the Azov Regiment, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"In Mariupol, units of the 36th Marine Brigade, as a result of a complex and very risky maneuver, broke through to connect with the Azov regiment, which professionally provided this event," Arestovych wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said that the results of the breakthrough are that Azov received significant reinforcements, the 36th brigade avoided defeat in parts and received additional serious opportunities, "actually gained a second chance", the defenders of the city, now together, seriously strengthened their defense area.

"In general, the city’s defense system has grown and strengthened. This is what happens when officers do not lose their temper, but firmly maintain control of the troops. Let's not lose ours'. The army knows what it is doing," Arestovych said.

