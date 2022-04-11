Facts

20:19 11.04.2022

Russian invaders unsuccessfully storm Severodonetsk, fire using Tochka-U in Popasna – AFU General Staff

On Monday, Russian occupation troops tried to storm the city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk region, but they were unsuccessful, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in operational information as of 18.00.

During the shelling of the city of Popasna, Luhansk region, the invaders used the Tochka-U tactical missile system. Enemy attempts to move deep into the territory of Ukraine in Donetsk and Taurida directions to improve the tactical situation were not successful, the General Staff said.

The enemy is carrying out assault operations in certain areas of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

In Slobozhansk direction, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv, firing from multiple missile launchers, artillery and mortars.

