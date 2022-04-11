Facts

16:05 11.04.2022

Russian troops use cluster munitions, mines with delayed detonation against civilians in Ukraine

Russian troops continue to use banned weapons of mass destruction against Ukrainian civilians, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"In Kharkiv region, the enemy uses ammunition prohibited by international conventions. In Synelnikivsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a man who picked up a cluster munition blew up. This is the fourth death in the region due to such shells. Several times, Russian occupiers fired cluster bombs at villages on the border of Donetsk and Kherson regions," the ombudsman said in Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, according to Denisova, in Derhachi, Yemtsi and Bezruki, Kharkiv region, especially dangerous delayed-detonation mines have recently been discovered that explode within several hours, even if they were not blown up by a collision with a target.

"Ammunition with a plastic case, small in size, weighing about one and a half kilogram, is scattered around the yards of residential buildings and streets," the commissioner for human rights said.

The ombudsman once again draws attention to the fact that the use of such types of weapons of mass destruction against civilians is a crime against humanity, a war crime and a violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission established by the OSCE participating states in accordance with the Moscow mechanism to take into account these facts of war crimes and violations of human rights by Russia in Ukraine," the commissioner for human rights said.

Tags: #mines #cluster #munitions
