Zelensky thanks Trudeau for supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for supporting the StandUpForUkraine initiative, as well as providing financial assistance.

"Had a phone conversation with Justin Trudeau. Thanked for supporting the StandUpForUkraine initiative, for CAD 1 billion of financial assistance and $500 million of additional defensive support. Stronger together!" the president said on Twitter on Saturday evening.

As reported, on April 8, the draft federal budget of Canada 2022 (starts on July 1), presented by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Parliament on Thursday, provides for the continuation of active financial support for Ukraine, in particular, the allocation of CAD 500 million (almost $400 million) of military assistance and CAD 1 billion (nearly $800 million) of loans.

Trudeau later said that he and Zelensky discussed the StandUpForUkraine initiative, as well as ways to support Ukraine.

" Good to speak with President Volodymyr Zelensky again today. We discussed the situation on the ground, the StandUpForUkraine event that took place today, and what more Canada and countries around the world can do to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," the prime minister said on Twitter.