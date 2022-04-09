Dpty of Mariupol City Council from Oppositon Platform, whom occupiers appointed mayor, informed of suspicion of high treason

A deputy of the Mariupol City Council from the Opposition Platform – For Life political party, who was appointed by the occupiers as the so-called "head of the administration of the city of Mariupol", was informed in absentia of suspicion of high treason, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"According to the investigation, a deputy of the city council from the political party 'Opposition Platform - For Life,' while in Mariupol, which is currently partially under control of representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupiers. According to the pseudo-decree of the head of the fake republic 'DPR', since April 6, 2022, the suspect calls himself 'head of administration of the city of Mariupol," the Facebook post said.

The suspect helps the Russian Federation and paramilitaries in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine under martial law.

The head of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office informed in absentia about the suspicion to the deputy of Mariupol City Council of the Donetsk Region of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the collaborator mayor is Kostiantyn Ivaschenko.