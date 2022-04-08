Stefanishyna: Italy declares its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece – its readiness to restore Odesa

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that Italy and Greece have declared their readiness to assist in the restoration of Mariupol and Odesa, respectively.

"Italy has declared its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece has declared its readiness to restore Odesa," Stefanishyna said in an interview on the air of the national telethon on Friday evening.

She said that Greece, in particular, is ready to assist in the restoration of merchant shipping and the entire Odesa region.

The deputy prime minister also said that many Ukrainian mayors communicate with the mayors of twinned cities in different countries, and there are agreements on assistance in restoring Ukrainian cities not only at the government level, but also at the city level.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk