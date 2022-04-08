Facts

19:32 08.04.2022

Stefanishyna: Italy declares its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece – its readiness to restore Odesa

1 min read
Stefanishyna: Italy declares its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece – its readiness to restore Odesa

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that Italy and Greece have declared their readiness to assist in the restoration of Mariupol and Odesa, respectively.

"Italy has declared its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece has declared its readiness to restore Odesa," Stefanishyna said in an interview on the air of the national telethon on Friday evening.

She said that Greece, in particular, is ready to assist in the restoration of merchant shipping and the entire Odesa region.

The deputy prime minister also said that many Ukrainian mayors communicate with the mayors of twinned cities in different countries, and there are agreements on assistance in restoring Ukrainian cities not only at the government level, but also at the city level.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

Tags: #stefanishyna
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 20.03.2022
Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

16:58 20.03.2022
We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

14:21 19.03.2022
Ukraine feels need to increase supply of humanitarian aid – Stefanishyna

Ukraine feels need to increase supply of humanitarian aid – Stefanishyna

18:02 14.03.2022
Ukraine calls on UN, Red Cross, OSCE to set up group of observers for work of humanitarian corridors

Ukraine calls on UN, Red Cross, OSCE to set up group of observers for work of humanitarian corridors

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

12:34 04.01.2022
Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

11:56 04.01.2022
Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

10:59 04.01.2022
Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

10:05 04.01.2022
Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

09:24 04.01.2022
Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

LATEST

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD