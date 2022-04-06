Facts

20:34 06.04.2022

Five killed, eight more wounded in Donetsk region as result of enemy shelling

1 min read
Five killed, eight more wounded in Donetsk region as result of enemy shelling

As of the evening of April 6, five people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling, eight people more were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Today, the Russians are again most active in the center and south of the region. In the morning, the enemy cynically fired at the civilians of Vuhledar, who came to receive humanitarian aid. As a result of the shelling, four people were killed and four more were wounded. Ocheretianska community came under shelling twice, it is known about one killed person, at least six residential buildings, a kindergarten and non-residential premises were damaged," he said on Facebook.

In Maryinska community, as a result of shelling, four civilians were wounded, two houses were damaged.

In addition, enemy troops opened fire in the direction of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Negotiations underway on Turkish mediation in evacuation of wounded from Mariupol on ships

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,563 civilians, injures 2,213

Advisors to seven countries' leaders ready to discuss security guarantees list for Ukraine –

Humanitarian supplies not allowed in Mariupol so that world does not see what happening there

Russian troops kidnap Ukrainian civilian men to pass them off as POWs

LATEST

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

All-Ukrainian Council of Churches calls on world community to recognize actions of Russia in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Enemy continues to prepare for offensive operation in east to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Biden approves another military aid package to send Javelin missiles to Ukraine

Zelensky: Negotiations underway on Turkish mediation in evacuation of wounded from Mariupol on ships

Klitschko calls on Kyiv residents not to rush to return to capital: There is still likely threat of shelling of city

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,563 civilians, injures 2,213

Advisors to seven countries' leaders ready to discuss security guarantees list for Ukraine –

MPs propose to establish terms of military service under contract for foreigners from 3 to 5 years

Humanitarian supplies not allowed in Mariupol so that world does not see what happening there

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD