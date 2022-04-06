Five killed, eight more wounded in Donetsk region as result of enemy shelling

As of the evening of April 6, five people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling, eight people more were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Today, the Russians are again most active in the center and south of the region. In the morning, the enemy cynically fired at the civilians of Vuhledar, who came to receive humanitarian aid. As a result of the shelling, four people were killed and four more were wounded. Ocheretianska community came under shelling twice, it is known about one killed person, at least six residential buildings, a kindergarten and non-residential premises were damaged," he said on Facebook.

In Maryinska community, as a result of shelling, four civilians were wounded, two houses were damaged.

In addition, enemy troops opened fire in the direction of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka