19:49 06.04.2022

Brovary Mayor: Curfew in Baryshivska, Kalytianska, Velykodymerska communities extended until April 10

The curfew in the villages of Baryshivska, Kalytianska and Velykodymerska communities has been extended for another three days, Mayor of Brovary (Kyiv region) Ihor Sapozhko has said.

"In Brovary merged territorial community, a curfew is introduced from 21:00 April 6, 2022 to 06:00 April 7, 2022," he said on Facebook.

At the same time, in the villages of Baryshivka community: Rudnytske, Peremoha, Lukianivka; Velykodymerska community: Velyka Dymerka, Bobryk, Bohdanivka, Vilna, Hayove, and others; Kalytianska community: Bervytsia, Zavorychi, Mokrets curfew extended from 06:00 on April 7 to 06:00 on April 10, 2022.

"It is forbidden: the stay of citizens during the specified period on the streets and other public places; the movement of vehicles without special passes," Sapozhko said.

