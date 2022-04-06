Facts

18:28 06.04.2022

Yermak, Zaluzhny hold talks with U.S. National Security Adviser, Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

"Together with the Commander-in-Chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, we had a conversation with U.S. President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. I'm grateful for a frank and meaningful conversation," Yermak wrote on the Telegram social network.

As reported, on April 3, Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with Milley. During the conversation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff his assessments of the operational situation in Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian invasion and noted the needs of the Ukrainian army during the defense.

