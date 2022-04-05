Facts

20:16 05.04.2022

Humanitarian convoy of UN and partners arrive in Severodonetsk

The United Nations and its partners on Tuesday delivered eight trucks with critical goods to residents of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

"The east of Ukraine continues to suffer from intense fighting. Thousands of people were left without gas and water supply. Residential buildings in Severodonetsk have been repeatedly shelled, which does not allow people to evacuate safely and seriously restricts their access to basic necessities," the report says.

It clarifies that the humanitarian convoy delivered food, flour, plastic sheets and blankets to the city for almost 17,000 people, as well as four electric generators for hospitals from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the World Food Program (WFP), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), an international non-governmental organization "A Man in Trouble" and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Red Cross Society of Ukraine will transfer this humanitarian aid to the most needy, including those who remain in their homes and are in shelters near Severodonetsk.

Interfax-Ukraine
