14:56 02.04.2022

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk announced that she would soon meet with the families of Ukrainian defenders who were released from captivity as part of the exchange.

"We are taking ours after the exchange of military personnel. Soon they will be at home with their relatives," she wrote on the telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported on April 1, 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, were released as part of an exchange with the Russian Federation. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the exchange took place according to the agreements of the negotiating groups.

On March 24, the first full-fledged exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place. In exchange for ten invaders captured, Ukraine returned ten of its servicemen.

In addition, eleven Russian civilian sailors rescued from a ship that sank near Odesa were exchanged for 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors from the Sapphire rescue ship, which was captured by the invaders while trying to take Ukrainian servicemen from Zmiiny Island.

