Facts

10:31 02.04.2022

Russian military preparing for new strikes in Donbas and Kharkiv direction –Zelensky

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian military is preparing for new strikes in Donbas and Kharkiv direction.

"In the east of our country, the situation remains extremely difficult. The Russian militaries are being accumulated in Donbas, in the Kharkiv direction. They are preparing for new powerful blows. We are preparing for even more active defense. We use all opportunities - both internal and external. Necessarily, " Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday night.

He stressed once again that Ukraine has difficult battles ahead.

“Now we cannot think that we have already passed all the tests. We all strive for victory. But when it comes everyone will see it. Everyone will feel that peace is coming,” the president noted.

