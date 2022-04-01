Facts

19:49 01.04.2022

Rada introduces full deposit guarantee during war

2 min read
Rada introduces full deposit guarantee during war

At the Friday meeting, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at second reading law (No. 5542-1) on the full guarantee by the government of deposits of individuals for the period of martial law and three months after its completion.

According to Head of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev in the Telegram channel, the law also establishes that subsequently the maximum amount of compensation on deposits will be UAH 600,000 compared to UAH 200,000 now.

In addition, state-owned Oschadbank, which today is the only one with a 100% deposit guarantee, will be included in the general deposit guarantee system. Owners of deposits in Oschadbank for a period of over 12 months after the entry into force of the law will be entitled to early receipt of it.

According to the bill on the government's website, investments in deposit and savings certificates of the bank are not deposits.

Among other provisions of the law is the cancellation of the obligations of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for promissory notes issued by it to the Finance Ministry in 2015 and 2016. As of September 2021, the balance of the fund's debt obligations to the Finance Ministry on promissory notes amounted to UAH 45.7 billion at face value of promissory notes and over UAH 62.5 billion of interest, which should be accrued until 2031.

The law also instructs the Accounting Chamber to urgently audit the work of the Deposit Guarantee Fund in 2016 to 2019.

Tags: #legislation #deposit #guarantee #contributions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:23 28.03.2022
EBA urges Rada to exempt retailers from paying for use of real estate during martial law

EBA urges Rada to exempt retailers from paying for use of real estate during martial law

16:13 24.03.2022
Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

17:14 23.03.2022
France should play leading role in new security system – Zelensky in French parliament

France should play leading role in new security system – Zelensky in French parliament

10:54 18.03.2022
State must guarantee 100% of deposits of Ukrainians in banks - Zelensky

State must guarantee 100% of deposits of Ukrainians in banks - Zelensky

19:03 17.03.2022
Kuleba, Cavusoglu hold talks: Turkey ready to consider possibility of becoming guarantor of Ukraine's security in future

Kuleba, Cavusoglu hold talks: Turkey ready to consider possibility of becoming guarantor of Ukraine's security in future

13:03 16.03.2022
Model of Ukraine's neutrality can only be Ukrainian – Podoliak

Model of Ukraine's neutrality can only be Ukrainian – Podoliak

18:29 15.03.2022
Rada allows govt to redistribute budgetary funds during martial law without coordination with relevant committee

Rada allows govt to redistribute budgetary funds during martial law without coordination with relevant committee

17:00 15.03.2022
Verkhovna Rada gives additional authorities to NBU

Verkhovna Rada gives additional authorities to NBU

14:09 15.03.2022
MPs propose extending law on nationalization of property and money of Russia to Russian citizens, other individuals – draft law

MPs propose extending law on nationalization of property and money of Russia to Russian citizens, other individuals – draft law

14:49 14.03.2022
Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,276 civilians, 1,981 wounded – UN

Education Ministry presents conditions of admission campaign 2022

Bucha liberated from Russian troops – mayor

Some 86 Ukrainian servicemen released under exchange with Russia - President's Office dpty head

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

LATEST

World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,276 civilians, 1,981 wounded – UN

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Education Ministry presents conditions of admission campaign 2022

Stefanchuk: We hope for strong support from European Parliament

IAEA head calls return of control over Chornobyl NPP to Ukraine 'step in right direction'

Some 10,000 munitions disposed in Kyiv city and region, police ask Ukrainians to be careful

Bucha liberated from Russian troops – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD