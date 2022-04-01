Rada introduces full deposit guarantee during war

At the Friday meeting, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at second reading law (No. 5542-1) on the full guarantee by the government of deposits of individuals for the period of martial law and three months after its completion.

According to Head of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev in the Telegram channel, the law also establishes that subsequently the maximum amount of compensation on deposits will be UAH 600,000 compared to UAH 200,000 now.

In addition, state-owned Oschadbank, which today is the only one with a 100% deposit guarantee, will be included in the general deposit guarantee system. Owners of deposits in Oschadbank for a period of over 12 months after the entry into force of the law will be entitled to early receipt of it.

According to the bill on the government's website, investments in deposit and savings certificates of the bank are not deposits.

Among other provisions of the law is the cancellation of the obligations of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for promissory notes issued by it to the Finance Ministry in 2015 and 2016. As of September 2021, the balance of the fund's debt obligations to the Finance Ministry on promissory notes amounted to UAH 45.7 billion at face value of promissory notes and over UAH 62.5 billion of interest, which should be accrued until 2031.

The law also instructs the Accounting Chamber to urgently audit the work of the Deposit Guarantee Fund in 2016 to 2019.