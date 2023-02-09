Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada plans to create a special office for the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the legislation of the European Union (EU), Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission [in order for Ukraine to retain the status of a candidate for EU membership] is only the first stage of our path to the European Union, to full membership in the EU. After that, we expect the opening of full-fledged negotiations on our membership in the European Union. As a result of these negotiations, Ukraine will receive a number of areas in which we must improve our legislation. But even without waiting for this decision on negotiations on full membership, the parliament is already starting to work: we are creating a parliamentary office that will deal with issues of approximation of the legislation of Ukraine to the [legislation] of the European Union," he said on the air of the national telethon United News #UARazom on Thursday.

At the same time, the speaker informed that the Rada has also signed memoranda "with a large number of parliaments of the European Union, which will help bring the legislation of Ukraine closer to the legislation of the European Union."

Stefanchuk also noted that the Rada will continue to implement reforms, since they are necessary, first of all, for the Ukrainian people. Therefore, according to him, parliamentarians are working ahead of the curve, and having received a roadmap for Ukraine's movement to the EU after the opening of negotiations on full membership, they will begin to implement "these specific 35 directions."

"But I think that the parliament will not slow down this process: we will go as fast and efficiently as before," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stressed.