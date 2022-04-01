Some 10,000 munitions disposed in Kyiv city and region, police ask Ukrainians to be careful

Experts from the National Police and the State Emergency Service found and disposed more than 10,000 ammunition items of various types in Kyiv city and the region, and a kamikaze drone was deactivated in Kyiv, the National Police has reported.

The message of the National Police in the Telegram channel on Friday says that ordnance disposal experts continue to neutralize unexploded ordnance.

"Only in the territory of Kyiv city and the region, the ordnance disposal specialists of the National Police, together with colleagues from the State Emergency Service, found and disposed about 10,000 ammunition items of various types. Among them are non-detonating tactical missiles, aerial bombs, a large number of artillery ammunition and hand grenades," the police said.

According to the National Police, in one of the districts of the capital, a kamikaze drone of the invaders, which was on alert, was found and deactivated.

"Police ordnance disposal specialists skillfully put the dangerous apparatus out of action, seizing the warheads. The specialists destroy unexploded ordnance in a controlled manner in specially designated places," the police said.

The National Police asks Ukrainians to be careful: "If you notice a suspicious object, do not approach it and do not try to move or disassemble it yourself. It is deadly!"