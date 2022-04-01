Russia has lost 17,700 troops, 625 tanks and 143 planes in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, April 1, amounted to about 17,700 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period Russia also lost 625 tanks, 1,751 armored combat vehicles, 316 artillery systems, 96 multiple rocket launchers, 54 air defense vehicles, 143 aircraft and 131 helicopters.

In addition, the occupiers lost 1,220 vehicles, seven ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 85 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, four rocket launchers and 24 units of special equipment.

Thus, during the day, about 200 occupants have been killed, 14 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, eight aircraft, two drones, 19 vehicles, one tank with fuel and lubricants and two units of special equipment have been destroyed.

"The figures are being refined. The count is complicated by the high intensity of combat operations," the report says.