Facts

16:06 31.03.2022

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

1 min read
Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Belgium to "inspire all other Europeans to do more" for Ukraine.

Speaking to the Belgian parliament on Thursday, he said "Belgium was one of the first to provide us with defense assistance, this is a historic moment. We will never forget this."

"You warmly received 30,000 Ukrainians who left their homes because of this war. But you as a state, the heart of Europe, may inspire all other Europeans to do more," Zelensky said, adding: "To help us drive the occupiers out of Ukraine, restore a precious peace that is worth more than any valuables, any diamonds, any agreements with Russia, any Russian vessel in European ports, any barrel of Russian oil."

According to him, "our defenders deserve European companies to finally stop making money with those who are trying to destroy us. Our defenders are worthy not to guess about the criteria, but to know that the country will be a member of the European Union. If they lose, if Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities lose, there will be no more strong European Union," the president said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

ICRC prepares free passage from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1

LATEST

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD