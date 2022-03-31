Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Belgium to "inspire all other Europeans to do more" for Ukraine.

Speaking to the Belgian parliament on Thursday, he said "Belgium was one of the first to provide us with defense assistance, this is a historic moment. We will never forget this."

"You warmly received 30,000 Ukrainians who left their homes because of this war. But you as a state, the heart of Europe, may inspire all other Europeans to do more," Zelensky said, adding: "To help us drive the occupiers out of Ukraine, restore a precious peace that is worth more than any valuables, any diamonds, any agreements with Russia, any Russian vessel in European ports, any barrel of Russian oil."

According to him, "our defenders deserve European companies to finally stop making money with those who are trying to destroy us. Our defenders are worthy not to guess about the criteria, but to know that the country will be a member of the European Union. If they lose, if Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities lose, there will be no more strong European Union," the president said.