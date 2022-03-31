Slovenian PM supports sending S-300 missile defense systems to Ukraine – CNN

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša said Wednesday that he supports sending the S-300 missile defense systems to Ukraine

"Yes, I support this because this is the equipment that Ukraine needs the most," he told CNN.

"I don't support speaking a lot about what we are giving them," he said.

He expressed an opinion that after Ukraine will win this war, it will be NATO wanting them to join.

"When they win this war, the Ukrainian army will be one of the strongest, if not the strongest army on the European continent," he said.