Facts

17:32 29.03.2022

Ukrainian MFA categorically rejects Szijjártó's attempts to involve Ukraine in internal political struggle in Hungary

2 min read
Ukrainian MFA categorically rejects Szijjártó's attempts to involve Ukraine in internal political struggle in Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) categorically rejects the attempts of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to involve Ukraine in the domestic political struggle in Hungary, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"It is immoral to speculate on the grief of Ukrainians in order to receive political dividends on the eve of the parliamentary elections. We have not interfered and will not interfere in the internal affairs of Hungary. The Hungarian people and history will give an assessment of the actions of Hungarian politicians," Nikolenko said in a comment posted on his Facebook page.on Tuesday.

He said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on the leadership of Hungary to leave behind the rapid rapprochement with Russia and realize the obvious fact that without peace and security in Ukraine there will be no peace and security in Hungary.

"Prime Minister [Viktor] Orbán's refusal to provide full support to Ukraine today is not a prevention of Hungary being drawn into the war, but rather an invitation to Russia for further aggression deep into Europe. We expect Budapest to contribute to unity in the EU and NATO to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Russia should not get more space to continue its atrocities against the Ukrainian people and the destruction of European security," Nikolenko said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

LATEST

Ireland orders four high-ranking Russian officials to leave country – statement

Leading world lawyers join working group on accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine – PGO

Shoigu threatens with 'adequate response' in case of deliveries of combat aircraft, air defense systems to Ukraine from NATO countries

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage – media

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD