Ukrainian MFA categorically rejects Szijjártó's attempts to involve Ukraine in internal political struggle in Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) categorically rejects the attempts of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to involve Ukraine in the domestic political struggle in Hungary, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"It is immoral to speculate on the grief of Ukrainians in order to receive political dividends on the eve of the parliamentary elections. We have not interfered and will not interfere in the internal affairs of Hungary. The Hungarian people and history will give an assessment of the actions of Hungarian politicians," Nikolenko said in a comment posted on his Facebook page.on Tuesday.

He said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on the leadership of Hungary to leave behind the rapid rapprochement with Russia and realize the obvious fact that without peace and security in Ukraine there will be no peace and security in Hungary.

"Prime Minister [Viktor] Orbán's refusal to provide full support to Ukraine today is not a prevention of Hungary being drawn into the war, but rather an invitation to Russia for further aggression deep into Europe. We expect Budapest to contribute to unity in the EU and NATO to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Russia should not get more space to continue its atrocities against the Ukrainian people and the destruction of European security," Nikolenko said.