15:36 29.03.2022

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate the green transformation in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, speaking in the Danish parliament.

"European policy is already aimed at reducing the consumption of environmentally hazardous resources. But Russian aggression against Ukraine and against everything on which life in Europe is built is an argument for accelerating the green transformation on the continent. Europe must give up Russian oil, give up as soon as possible!" he said.

According to him, "long before this war, it was obvious that humanity should reduce the use of fossil fuels. The era of coal and oil has caused very serious damage to the environment, our planet as a whole. Green technologies, green energy have become a logical and fair response to this challenge."

"After all, it is the crazy incomes from energy resources that allow the Russian leadership to be bold: break the generally accepted rules, spread hatred against other peoples, against us and destroy the life of neighboring countries," Zelensky said.

