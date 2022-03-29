Facts

09:29 29.03.2022

Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

2 min read
Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine already deserve the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil supplies by Ukraine's Western partners.

According to the head of state, Ukraine cannot agree with the passive sanctions position of certain subjects against Russia.

"There should not be any 'suspended' sanctions packages, they say – if the Russian troops do something, then there will be some kind of response. We already went through this story last year, when we said that powerful preventive sanctions against the Russian Federation were needed in order to prevent invasion. The preventive package was not made. A full-scale war has begun," he said.

He noted that "already at the present time [among European politicians] there are many hints and warnings that sanctions will be strengthened, for example, in the form of an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe, only if Russia uses chemical weapons."

"There are simply no words. Just think about it – what it all came to! Wait for chemical weapons. We are living people – we must wait. Doesn't everything that the Russian military did before deserve an oil embargo? Phosphorus bombs – do not deserve? A shelled chemical production or a shelled nuclear power plant – do not deserve it?" Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

The President stressed that it is important for Ukraine that the sanctions packages of its partners be effective and serious enough, given what "the Russian Federation is already doing against Ukraine."

"If the sanctions packages are weak or not working enough, if they can be circumvented, then this creates a dangerous illusion for the leadership of the Russian Federation that they can afford to continue doing what they are doing now. And the Ukrainians are paying the price for this with their lives. Thousands of lives," the president said.

Tags: #russia #oil #embargo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:04 29.03.2022
UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

10:28 29.03.2022
Health of citizens out of threat after another missile attack on oil depot in Rivne region - head of Regional Military Administration

Health of citizens out of threat after another missile attack on oil depot in Rivne region - head of Regional Military Administration

10:02 29.03.2022
Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

20:38 28.03.2022
Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

14:48 28.03.2022
Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

17:40 27.03.2022
Oil depots in Lviv and Rivne region completely destroyed after Russian missile strikes

Oil depots in Lviv and Rivne region completely destroyed after Russian missile strikes

09:52 27.03.2022
Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

20:59 26.03.2022
Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

LATEST

Meeting of heads of delegations of Ukraine and Russia being held in Istanbul

Zelensky discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with Trudeau, thanks for readiness to consider extra macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down two rockets near Lviv - Defense Ministry

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

Russia won't export gas without payment - Peskov

MPs propose imprisoning for up to 5 years for using symbols of support for Russia's attack on Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD