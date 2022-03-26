Nuclear status should not be 'permission for injustice' – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the nuclear status of a state should not be a "permission for injustice" in relation to other countries.

Speaking via video link at the Delphi Forum on Saturday, he said that "injustice is what Russia is doing against us, against Ukraine, using its privileges in international organizations, as well as the fear of the use of nuclear weapons, the fear that Russia deliberately constantly spreads."

Zelensky said "there is now a serious discussion in the world at the political level about what to do if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, in particular, chemical ones."

He said that in the 90s of the past, Ukraine gave up the third largest nuclear arsenal. "In exchange for this, our country received written security promises from the most powerful states in the world, including Russia," the president said, adding that as a result, one of these countries attacked Ukraine.

As a result, Zelensky said, "other states will also conclude that they need nuclear weapons." "We need a reform of the security system so that nuclear status does not serve as a license for any injustice," he said.