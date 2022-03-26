Facts

10:26 26.03.2022

Nuclear status should not be 'permission for injustice' – Zelensky

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the nuclear status of a state should not be a "permission for injustice" in relation to other countries.

Speaking via video link at the Delphi Forum on Saturday, he said that "injustice is what Russia is doing against us, against Ukraine, using its privileges in international organizations, as well as the fear of the use of nuclear weapons, the fear that Russia deliberately constantly spreads."

Zelensky said "there is now a serious discussion in the world at the political level about what to do if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, in particular, chemical ones."

He said that in the 90s of the past, Ukraine gave up the third largest nuclear arsenal. "In exchange for this, our country received written security promises from the most powerful states in the world, including Russia," the president said, adding that as a result, one of these countries attacked Ukraine.

As a result, Zelensky said, "other states will also conclude that they need nuclear weapons." "We need a reform of the security system so that nuclear status does not serve as a license for any injustice," he said.

Tags: #nuclear #status #injustice
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:33 24.03.2022
NATO to provide Ukraine with cybersecurity aid, equipment to protect Ukraine from biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats

NATO to provide Ukraine with cybersecurity aid, equipment to protect Ukraine from biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats

10:01 21.03.2022
Rada proposes to specify legal status of prisoners of war - draft law

Rada proposes to specify legal status of prisoners of war - draft law

10:13 17.03.2022
Zaporizhia NPP loses connection to third power line, no safety concern – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP loses connection to third power line, no safety concern – IAEA

16:28 15.03.2022
IAEA informs on resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

IAEA informs on resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

14:20 14.03.2022
Invaders intend to dispose of unexploded mines at Zaporizhia NPP right next to power unit 1 – Energoatom

Invaders intend to dispose of unexploded mines at Zaporizhia NPP right next to power unit 1 – Energoatom

15:18 13.03.2022
USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

10:05 12.03.2022
There should be no legitimization of Russia's presence at Ukraine's nuclear facilities – Kuleba

There should be no legitimization of Russia's presence at Ukraine's nuclear facilities – Kuleba

09:49 11.03.2022
Zelensky considers threats of nuclear war coming from Russia a bluff

Zelensky considers threats of nuclear war coming from Russia a bluff

19:07 10.03.2022
Evaluation of Ukraine's application for EU candidate status is matter of months or years – Dutch premier

Evaluation of Ukraine's application for EU candidate status is matter of months or years – Dutch premier

16:37 10.03.2022
Lithuania's Seimas calls on all EU countries to agree on granting candidate status to Ukraine

Lithuania's Seimas calls on all EU countries to agree on granting candidate status to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

LATEST

No curfew to be in Kyiv, Kyiv region on Sunday afternoon - Klitschko

Ireland joins group of countries committed to ensuring accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

Biden to meet in Poland with Ukraine's Foreign, Defense ministers on Saturday – media

EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in direction of Mala Rohan, fighting in Izium direction continues

Premature disclosure of information about assistance from abroad disrupts contracts, supply of equipment or weapons to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD