Ukrainians arriving in Israel must have preliminary Interior Ministry approval – embassy

Israel has established rules for entry into the country for Ukrainians, in particular, arrival in Israel and boarding a flight are subject to prior permission from the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel has said.

A quota has also been set for 5,000 citizens of Ukraine who will be able to enter the country. It is noted that Israel has already accepted part of the quota and will continue to accept it.

"If a citizen of Ukraine wishes to come to Israel at the invitation of an Israeli citizen, the Israeli citizen must sign a declaration for the invitee on the website of the Population and Immigration Authority using an electronic form at this link: https://login.gov.il/nidp/saml2/sso?id=usernamePasswordSMSOtp&sid=0&option=credential&sid=0

Citizens of Ukraine applying for entry to Israel must fill in an electronic application on the website of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs at this link: https://govforms.gov.il/mw/forms/plitim@mofa.gov.il#!pirteyHamevakesh

"The response to the applicant's request will be sent to the applicant's email address," the embassy explained.

In addition, if the applicant came to Israel at the invitation of an Israeli citizen residing in Israel, the invited applicant must obtain an invitation from the Israeli citizen before completing the application. It is emphasized that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is the only authorized body that decides on the admission of foreigners, including Ukrainians in the country.

Considering previous cases of refusals to Ukrainians to cross the border or lengthy checks on the grounds for entry into the country, which forced Ukrainian citizens to wait hours for the results of checks, the embassy strongly recommends that Ukrainians take into account that Israel does not accept refugees from Ukraine before traveling to Israel.

Also, the Israeli government has identified priority categories of persons who can enter Israel under certain conditions (for example, spouses/children of Ukrainian citizens and Israeli citizens permanently residing in Ukraine; citizens who have previously applied for family reunification with Israeli citizens, family members of Israelis of the first kinship lines, new repatriates and persons with Jewish roots).

"Persons who are trying to enter Israel as tourists (for example, you just want to wait out the end of the war in Israel or with Israel friends, relatives who do not have status in Israel) will have difficulty entering the country," the Ukrainian embassy said.

The embassy also urged those who are determined to enter Israel to consult with Israeli lawyers, most of whom currently provide free legal advice.

"The Embassy urges citizens of Ukraine to take into account the specified information and not to enter Israel if they have a negative visa history (for example, those who were previously in Israel and violated the visa regime, that is, were in the country illegally. Also note that if your relatives are in Israel illegally, you will also be denied entry)," the message says.