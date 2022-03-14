Facts

19:18 14.03.2022

Shmyhal thanks EU countries, Moldova for accepting refugees

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to all the western neighbors of the Ukrainian state, as well as Lithuania and other EU countries for the warm welcome and support of refugees from Ukraine.

"Grateful to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Lithuania and many other European countries for the support, hospitality, warm attitude and attention provided to Ukrainian women and children. It's urgent to stop the aggressor so that Ukrainians can return back home!" Shmyhal wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #refugees #pm
