City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

The city government of the occupied Henichesk in Kherson region has resigned, the relevant statement was published on the website of the city council.

"We are forced to state that we have been placed in such conditions when we cannot work and exercise powers as representatives of the Ukrainian local government. Therefore, today I [city mayor Oleksandr Tulupov], deputies, the secretary of the council and the manager of the executive committee, many members of the labor collective have decided to resign," the city council said on Saturday.