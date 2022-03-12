Facts

19:26 12.03.2022

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says there is now a war going on with Russia to preserve the Ukrainian nation.

"As for why you are fighting – then [otherwise] you simply will not have your people left. This is not about emotions. This is about the fact that you simply have no other choice. You must defend it if you want to Ukraine remained. And victory in this war for us is for Ukraine to remain, Ukrainians to remain, people to be alive, the nation not to go anywhere," Zelensky said during a conversation with foreign journalists in Kyiv.

"You understand that we are not able to live and raise the Russian flag every day, sing the anthem of this state... We will eat ourselves from the inside. You see, you cannot live like this. This is no longer life. You see, you cannot live like this. This is no longer life. This is torment. And that is why you defend your right, your freedom, otherwise it will just be a big prison on this territory. Therefore, victory in this war depends on conversation and dialogue. And victory is to save our nation. For me, this is a victory. And to save ourselves emotionally, so that we remain free with our values ​​that we stand for today," he said.

According to the president, he does not know what will be a victory for Russia, but he is sure that Russia lost this war not even to Ukraine, but historically for its Russian people.

He also said he does not know a single example when the war ended with a historic victory for the people.

"The fact that I know what I studied and what I got an education on – I have never seen a positive from any war. Except for the emotions from the fact that in a day or two that you captured something, recaptured it, saved it – yes, but all these emotions come to an end," the head of state said.

Tags: #russia #victory #nation #saving
