Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych says that in the Russian military-political leadership, only President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are in favor of continuing aggression against Ukraine.

"According to the data of the Intelligence Agency, which was just published by its head Kyrylo Budanov, there are only two people left in the Russian military-political leadership who advocate the continuation of military aggression, this is Putin himself and Shoigu," Arestovych said at the briefing on Saturday.

According to him, the Russian leadership and society understand the consequences of the defeat on the battlefield from the Ukrainian army, the resistance forces and the economic disaster that the collective West and the World have provided for them.

Arestovych said the strategic turning point in the war, which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced, had come, but it "does not mean the end of the war."