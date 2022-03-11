Ukraine receives EUR 711.8 mln from intl partners in one week

Ukraine has received EUR 711.8 million in support from international partners over the past week, excluding $1.4 billion from the IMF, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

According to the report, Ukraine received EUR 300 million as part of the macro-financial assistance program from the European Union, EUR 311.8 million from the Supplement Loan For Second Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan from the World Bank and EUR 100 million from the European Investment Bank as part of the emergency Solidarity Package with Ukraine.

The funds will be sent to the most necessary financing of the needs of the state.