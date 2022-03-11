Enemy loses 266 personnel over day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian invaders have lost 266 personnel, and since the beginning of the war – more than 12,000, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 11 approximately amounted: personnel – more than 12,000 people, tanks – 353 units, armored fighting vehicle – 1,165, artillery systems – 125, multiple rocket launchers – 58, air defense systems – 31, aircraft – 57, helicopters – 83, automotive equipment – 558, ships/boats – three, tanks with fuel and lubricants – 60, and UAVs of the operational-tactical level – seven," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday.

The report notes that over the past day, the Russian armed forces have lost 266 people, tanks – 18 units, armored fighting vehicle – 60, artillery systems – two, multiple rocket launchers – two, air defense systems – two, and automotive equipment – 32.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of the enemy are being specified, and the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.