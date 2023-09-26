AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes over the past day on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Tuesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, Ukrainian units of missile troops have struck four artillery means of the occupiers, three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, one control point and two enemy ammunition depots.